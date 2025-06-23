Event reminder: Register for Fourth of July Peavine Falls Run open now

Oak Mountain State Park will play host to the 44th Annual Peavine Falls Run, an 8.2-mile race along the park's scenic trails.

This race, hosted by the Birmingham Track Club, will kick-off at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, at the Dogwood Picnic Pavilion.

Registration is open now. Runners can register for $40 through July 2. After July 2, there will be a price increase. Registration includes a custom race shirts. Register here