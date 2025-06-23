Event reminder: Register for Fourth of July Peavine Falls Run open now

× Expand Hundreds of runners braved the Peavine Falls course at Oak Mountain State Park on July 4, 2018 for the annual Peavine Falls run.

Oak Mountain State Park will play host to the 44th Annual Peavine Falls Run, an 8.2-mile race along the park's scenic trails.

This race, hosted by the Birmingham Track Club, will kick-off at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, at the Dogwood Picnic Pavilion.

Registration is open now. Runners can register for $40 through July 2. After July 2, there will be a price increase. Registration includes a custom race shirts. Register here.