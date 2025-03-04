Event reminder: Sean of the South & Friends at Song Theater

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Song Theater Sean Dietrich, aka Sean of the South, will be performing at the Song Theater in Columbiana this month.

Sean Dietrich, better known as Sean of the South, will be performing at Columbiana's Song Theater on Sunday, March 9, at 4 p.m.

The show, in collaboration with the Shelby County Arts Council, will feature humorous storytelling and music from Dietrich, along with guest appearances from his friends throughout the show.

Tickets for the show are $35, plus taxes and fees, and are nonrefundable. Handicapped seating is available. Tickets can be purchased here.