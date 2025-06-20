Event reminder: Shiner Ridge Revival Trail Run registration open now

If you enjoy running and the scenery of Oak Mountain State Park, then the Shiner Ridge Revival Trail Run might be the perfect way for you to celebrate Independence Day.

The 7.4-mile trail run to King's Chair kicks off at 7 p.m., meaning runners get to experience golden hour at one of Oak Mountain State Park's most scenic spots.

Hosted by ZTR Running, the run aligns with the area's moonshining history, with Oak Mountain State Park's website saying, "It is said that during the prohibition, more shine came out of the hills of Double Oak Mountain than anywhere else in Alabama."

Runners will also receive special race swag and get to participate in a post-race party.

Registration is $60 and is open through July 1. Register here.