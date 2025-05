The Sons Donuts + Pops food truck will be at the Chelsea Park Pool parking lot this Saturday, May 17, from 7:30-10:30 a.m.

Sons Donuts and Pops has a brick-and-mortar store in Lane Parke in Mountain Brook, in addition to a traveling food truck. They serve "fresh, hot mini donuts and gourmet frozen pops," according to their website.

The Chelsea Park Pool is located at 9013 Chelsea Park Trail.