Event reminder: St. Patrick's Day with Cat-n-Bird Winery

Expand Photo courtesy of Marshall Mikesell Marshall Mikesell will be playing at Cat-n-Bird Winery for St. Patrick's Day.

Cat-n-Bird Winery, located on Old Highway 280 in Chelsea, will be hosting a St. Patty's Celebration this Saturday, March 15, from noon until 4 p.m.

The event will feature live music from Marshall Mikesell, a Birmingham-based musician, from 1-4 p.m. Additionally, food will be available from the Lil' Bougie Foodie food trucks from noon until 3 p.m.

For more information on Cat-n-Bird Winery, visit their website at cat-n-bird.com.