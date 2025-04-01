Event reminder: Steely Dan tribute band at Song Theater this Friday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Song Theater Major Dudes: a Tribute to Steely Dan.

Major Dudes, a Steely Dan tribute band, will be at the Song Theater in Columbiana this Friday, April 4.

This group of Alabama-based musicians will be playing hits from Steely Dan albums "Aja," "Royal Scam," "Countdown to Ecstasy," "Gaucho" and "Pretzel Logic." Complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks will be available at the event.

Tickets are $35, with additional tax and fees. Free parking is available at the venue, and handicapped accessible seating is available at the Song Theater.

Find out more and purchase tickets on Shelby County Arts Council's website, or call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com for more information.