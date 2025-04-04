Event reminder: Take a 20-mile hike with MammothMarch Alabama

× Expand Photo courtesy of MammothMarch

If you've ever wanted to test your endurance with a 20-mile hike, you'll have the opportunity to that with MammothMarch Alabama happening at Oak Mountain State Park on Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13.

The hike, which is expected to take approximately eight hours, will start at 7 a.m. at the South Trial Head in Oak Mountain State Park each day of the event. There is no official timing for this event, and all attendees who finish will receive a finisher medal.

Aid stations with water and snacks will be available along the route. There will also be a shuttle service available for those who are unable to complete the hike before sundown.

Registration for the Saturday hike has already been booked out, but there are still slots available for the Sunday hike. Complimentary parking is included, and there is also discounted accommodations available at Sleep Inn Oak Mountain. Register and get more details at the event's website.