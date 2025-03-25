Event reminder: The Summit goes to the dogs for Fido Fest

× 1 of 2 Expand Fido Fest × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Layton Dudley Cody, along with other dogs, was up for adoption the 4th Annual Fido Fest. Prev Next

Dog lovers and their four-legged friends will gather at The Summit this Saturday, March 29, for Fido Fest.

The event, which benefits the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the AMC Theatre parking lot and feature pet-friendly activities and vendors.

Additionally, the event will feature pet adoptions in partnership with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, a pet fashion show with pre-registration required and a marketplace with local pet-friendly vendors offering treats, accessories and more. There will also be photo opportunities and giveaways throughout the event.

Live music will be provided by The Onlys and AMP’D Entertainment. Food trucks will provide refreshments for both humans and their canine companions.