Event reminder: Tour de Cahaba 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cahaba Cycles Racers participate in the Le Tour de Cahaba in 2018. The annual event returns July 13 with race lengths to appeal to cyclists of all ages and abilities.

Expand Courtesy of Cahaba Cycles The race map for the 2025 Tour de Cahaba cycling event loops from its starting point in Homewood and includes stops in Pelham, Cahaba Heights and Trussville.

Hundreds of riders will gather at the starting point in Homewood. Presented by Cahaba Cycles, the event features six route options ranging from a family-friendly 3–5 mile Slow Roll to a challenging 65-mile ride. The event includes full SAG support, rest stops at all Cahaba Cycles locations (except Gadsden), including the Cahaba Heights location at 3179 Cahaba Heights Road in Vestavia Hills, and a post-ride cookout with BBQ, pizza, music and drinks. Proceeds benefit the Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers.

Participants will meet at Cahaba Cycles Homewood, 1724 27th Court South, and start times are 7 a.m. for 34, 45, and 65-mile rides; 9 a.m. for 10 and 20-mile rides and Slow Roll.

Costs start at $35–$45 for 20–65 mile rides; $20 for 10-mile ride; $15 for Slow Roll adults, $10 kids 6–18, free under 5. Visit cahabacycles.com/pages/tour-de-cahaba-2025 for information.