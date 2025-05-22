Event reminder: Valleydale Farmers Market opens for season Saturday

× Expand Staff photo. Farmer’s market season is gearing up, giving folks access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

The Valleydale Farmers Market opens for the season this Saturday, May 24.

Located in the parking lot of Faith Presbyterian Church, located at 4601 Valleydale Road, the Valleydale Farmers Market is open every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon through Labor Day.

The market attracts farmers and vendors from across the area to sell their wares, including fresh local produce, honey, baked good, Gulf seafood and more.

According to the Valleydale Farmers Market Facebook page, the site is currently under some construction, so patrons are to expect changes in parking availability and market set-up throughout the market season. Below is a map showing parking and entrances to Saturday's market.

× Expand Courtesy of Valleydale Farmers Market Valleydale Farmers Market set-up for Saturday, May 24.

For updates, follow the market on Facebook at facebook.com/valleydalefarmersmarket or on Instagram @valleydalefarmersmarket.

Check out our feature on the Valleydale Farmer Market, which includes an interview with market manager Felder Davis, here.