Event reminder: World Planting Day at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park World Planting Day celebration at Oak Mountain State Park.

This Friday, March 21, Oak Mountain State Park will be celebrating World Planting Day with an event where participants can create their own seed bombs.

At event, which will be held at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center starting at 5 p.m., participants will craft seed bombs with seeds for plants meant to attract native pollinators.

This program is free, but there is a $5 per adult and $2 per child entry fee to Oak Mountain State Park. Attendees are encouraged to pay the gate fee in advance to streamline their entry to the park. This can be done on the park's website.