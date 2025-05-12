Event reminder: XTERRA North American Championship taking over Oak Mountain State Park this weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy of XTERRA Riders dodged slick roots and rocks as they competed in the 20-mile mountain bike.

It will be a weekend of mountain biking action at Oak Mountain State Park, as the XTERRA North American Championship will take place at the park on May 16-18.

The three-day event is the fourth stop of the XTERRA World Cup, in addition to being the 2025 North American Championship and Youth North American Championship.

In addition to mountain biking, there will also be food and music at the event.

Get more details on XTERRA's website.