Event reminder: Barn Burner 10K and half-marathon upcoming

Dunnavant Valley Park will play host to runners on Saturday, June 14, as runners participate in the Barn Burner 10K and Half Marathon.

Races will kick off at 7 a.m. on the scenic trails through the park along with Yellow Leaf Creek. Elevation changes are features of each race: the 10K will gain 900 feet of elevation, while the half marathon will gain 2000 feet.

There will also be a kids race on Sunday, June 15, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Get more details about each race, including maps, and sign up here.