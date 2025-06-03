Event reminder: Barn Burner 10K and half-marathon upcoming

by

Dunnavant Valley Park will play host to runners on Saturday, June 14, as runners participate in the Barn Burner 10K and Half Marathon.

Races will kick off at 7 a.m. on the scenic trails through the park along with Yellow Leaf Creek. Elevation changes are features of each race: the 10K will gain 900 feet of elevation, while the half marathon will gain 2000 feet.

There will also be a kids race on Sunday, June 15, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Get more details about each race, including maps, and sign up here.