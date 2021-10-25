Expanded trail system in works for north Shelby County

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Scroggins The view from atop Dunnavant Valley trail.

Residents will soon have an expanded trail system in north Shelby County. In August, the county closed on two properties along Shelby County 41 and Shelby County 43 to provide more outdoor recreational opportunities for residents along the U.S. 280 corridor.

Another county park will be built on 750 acres of land running between Dunnavant Valley Road and Bear Creek Road. Visitors can enjoy trail running, walking, hiking, biking and back-country horseback riding.

“This will be a long-term project to preserve and create space for residents to get out and enjoy the environment,” County Manager Chad Scroggins said. “This is a significant purchase by the county to set space available for many years to come.”

Shelby County is one of only two entities in the state that has trail building equipment. Scroggins said clearing began in October, and the goal is to construct a 36-inch wide dirt based trail that will stretch around 15 miles.

Ten acres of the property, formerly the Mt Laurel organic garden, will become the new Dunnavant Valley trailhead and be renamed Dunnavant Valley Park. It will provide additional and safer parking for visitors and will include a playground, restroom and two pavilions.

Another trailhead will be off Shelby County 43 just past the Pleasant Site Church access point. The area will be named Double Oak Park and will also have parking and restrooms.

“We were looking for areas to develop in some of our high growth areas and continue to look at areas to provide public access,” Scroggins said. “Shelby County has one of the largest demands for this and people really want to use our public access.”

The timeline is for construction to be complete and both parks to be fully open by spring of 2022.