Experience Christmas at Asbury

Guests can experience the joy and magic of Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4-8:00 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church.

The outdoor event starts under the tent just outside Asbury’s sanctuary, where families can make Christmas ornaments, get a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, or order dinner from one of three great food trucks: Hey Bebe, Southern Coffee and Waffles, or HawgTide Bar-B-Q.

Not far from the tent, families can rediscover the true miracle of the season through a live nativity. Walk through a bustling Bethlehem marketplace and follow the star to a lowly stable where animals and shepherds watch over a newborn baby Christ child.

To learn more about this and more holiday events at Asbury UMC, visit asburybham.org/christmas.