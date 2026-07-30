Explore creek life during Oak Mountain's "Water Wonders" program

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will host "Water Wonders: Creek Exploration" on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10-11:30 a.m., inviting visitors to discover the hidden world beneath the surface of local streams.

The program begins at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center before participants travel to a nearby creek selected that day for the best exploration conditions.

Using scoops, nets and viewing trays, participants will safely observe freshwater wildlife, including minnows, water striders, tadpoles and aquatic macroinvertebrates. Along the way, park educators will explain how these organisms serve as indicators of water quality and contribute to healthy ecosystems.

The family-friendly program also teaches participants how to move carefully through stream habitats, identify common freshwater species and better understand the importance of protecting Alabama's waterways.

"Water Wonders" is free with paid admission to Oak Mountain State Park and for overnight guests.

Registration is available on the Oak Mountain State Park website.