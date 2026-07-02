Explore Oak Mountain after dark during Nature at Night program

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will host "Nature at Night" on Friday, July 10, offering visitors a chance to experience the park from a different perspective after the sun goes down.

The guided program begins at 8 p.m. at the Beach Access Parking Lot near the Treetop Nature Trail.

Participants will explore the park while learning about nocturnal wildlife, listening for nighttime animal sounds and discovering how different species adapt to life after dark. Using observation skills, their sense of hearing and flashlights, attendees will experience the outdoors in a safe, educational setting while gaining a greater appreciation for wildlife and the night sky.

Designed for children, adults and families, the program encourages curiosity, outdoor exploration and respect for the natural environment.

The event is free with paid park admission and for overnight guests. Programming is weather permitting.

For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or 205-620-2520.

Registration is available on Oak Mountain State Park's website.