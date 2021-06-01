Fabletics opens at The Summit

In a June 1 press release, Fabletics announced the opening of its new store at The Summit shopping center. The location is in a 1,372 square feet space, and features Fabletics’ new store concept.

Fabletics was co-founded by actress Kate Hudson and creates high quality, on-trend activewear for women. Since its launch in 2013, Fabletics has become one of the fastest-growing brands in eCommerce. Fabletics has over 50 brick-and-mortar stores and The Summit location will be the first in Alabama.

The location's neutral palette of white, grey, taupe, and ash showcases the brand's’ seasonal prints and vibrant color palettes. The mix of textures including refined metals, natural wood and a grey herringbone tile floor add dimension to the space. The lounge area is furnished with plush chairs, custom light fixtures, recharging stations, and refreshments to provide a relaxing, full-service experience for customers.

“Athleisurewear has become even more popular as people are working from home and being more active outdoors. The Summit is the athleisure wear destination in Birmingham and we are ecstatic to welcome Fabletic’s to the lineup of great retailers.” said Jessica Tante, Marketing Manager for The Summit in a March press release.”

“We are excited to welcome these brands to The Summit. The continued leasing momentum is a testament to the continued growth and interest in Birmingham.” said Carver Boynton, general manager for The Summit.

Integrating the brand’s digital roots, Fabletics retail stores have become known for their technology-driven approach to delivering a true omnichannel experience, through the brands proprietary technology. The Fabletics store located in the Summit will be equipped both Omnisuite and Omnishop, which seamlessly link online and retail activity for members and associates, creating a unique and frictionless shopping experience.

Without leaving the fitting room, customers can use the OmniShop technology to request a different size or color, check stock, and engage styling tips. Touch screens with a simple style quiz are displayed throughout the stores to support members and guests when deciding which styles best suit their needs and preferences. iPod-based POS systems, powered by Omnisuite, also allow Fabletics associates to help customers shop the website and arrange for free shipping of products directly to the customer’s doorstep.

The Summit location will also showcase a fitness boutique as part of the brand’s ongoing collaboration with Hydrow, the immersive at-home rowing machine. Upon request, trained sales associates can offer in-store demos to members and guests, providing insight into the workout.

The Fabletics store is located near Anthropologie and Shake Shack and will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.