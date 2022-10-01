Fall fun at Old Baker Farm

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Visitors can pick their own pumpkins during their visit to Old Baker Farm.

Old Baker Farm

WHERE: 184 Furrow Lane, Harpersville

WHEN: Open through Oct. 31, weekdays 3-5 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 p.m.

COST: $11; $1 discount for paying cash

Just a few miles down U.S. 280 past Chelsea, The Old Baker Farm has welcomed guests for years.

Each year, owners Jerry and Pam Baker host a variety of events, one of the most notable being the you-pick pumpkin patch.

Through Oct. 31, the pumpkin patch is open weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.

Activities include a corn maze, train ride, hay ground and hayride. The farm is also home to a variety of animals including a petting farm for children to see them up close.

In addition to pumpkins, sunflowers can be purchased for $1 per stalk and cotton bolls are four for a dollar.

All guests must purchase a pumpkin to enter, except for children age one and under.

Admission is $11 with a dollar discount for paying cash.

Also taking place during the month of October is Cowboy Days, which are set for Oct. 8 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Oct. 9 (1 to 5 p.m. )

The farm is open for guests on Columbus Day which falls on Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Festival Weekend will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22-23.

The Old Baker Farm is located at 184 Furrow Lane, Harpersville. For more information, visit oldbakerfarm.com.