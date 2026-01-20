Families invited to make pinecone bird feeders at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Image courtesy of Alabama State Parks

Oak Mountain State Park will host a pinecone bird feeder craft on Jan. 24 at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, with sessions offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The program is open to all ages and is designed to be a fun, educational activity for families.

Participants will create their own bird feeders using natural materials such as pinecones, birdseed and peanut butter or a nut-free alternative, then take their finished feeders home to hang in their yards. Along the way, park staff will share information about birds commonly seen in winter, what they eat, and how to safely and responsibly attract wildlife at home.

The program also includes tips for observing backyard birds and making environmentally friendly feeders. The activity is free with paid park admission and for overnight guests at Oak Mountain State Park.