Fido Fest at The Summit set for March 29

Fido Fest at The Summit is set for Saturday, March 29. The gathering of dog lovers and their four-legged friends, which benefits the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, will be from from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the AMC Theatre parking lot and feature pet-friendly activities and vendors.

Vendors can secure a 10x10 booth space for a $150 fee, which includes a white tent, a six-foot table, distribution rights at the booth, and inclusion in event promotions. A portion of vendor fees will be donated to GBHS. The deadline for vendor registration is Saturday, March 15.

The event will feature pet adoptions in partnership with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, a pet fashion show with pre-registration required, and a marketplace with local pet-friendly vendors offering treats, accessories, and more. Attendees can enjoy live music by The Onlys and AMP’D Entertainment, along with photo opportunities, giveaways, and interactive experiences. Food trucks will provide refreshments for both humans and their canine companions.