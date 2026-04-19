Find unique items and community connection at Chelsea spring craft fair

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wayne Morris. The Chelsea Community Center Spring Craft Fair invites the community to a full day of shopping, food and family fun with dozens of local vendors, live activities and opportunities to connect with neighbors The Chelsea Community Center Spring Craft Fair invites the community to a full day of shopping, food and family fun with dozens of local vendors, live activities and opportunities to connect with neighbors.

The community can shop with local vendors for homemade and personalized creations at a growing annual event in Chelsea.

The Chelsea Community Center Spring Craft Fair will be April 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be the fourth year for the event, and the community center will also hold a second craft fair later in the year.

Jane Ann Mueller, director of programs at the Chelsea Community Center, originally came up with the idea for the craft fair to promote small businesses from Chelsea and give them an outlet to sell their products and get exposure — and it’s been growing every year since.

They are expecting to have anywhere from 65 to 75 vendors filling up every available space, from the two gymnasiums and the activity room to the dining and business rooms.

“It’s a fun day to just roam around and look at everything,” Mueller said. “Come prepared to enjoy fellowship with the community.”

More than 500 people attended the last spring craft fair, said Megan Schmotz, social media and marketing director for the Chelsea Community Center and Parks and Recreation Department. The free event helps create a sense of community while also giving local vendors the opportunity to highlight their unique items.

Expand Photo courtesy of Wayne Morris. The Chelsea Community Center Spring Craft Fair The Chelsea Community Center Spring Craft Fair invites the community to a full day of shopping, food and family fun with dozens of local vendors, live activities and opportunities to connect with neighbors.

There will be a wide variety of vendors selling things like jewelry, candles, clothing, bath and body products, crochet items, handmade items, baked goods, honey and permanent jewelry. There will also be several personalized items available at the craft fair, including embroideries that will be created at the event and other customizable gifts.

“Our vendor list grows every single time. We’ve got so many repeat vendors who come every time,” Schmotz said. “It’s fun for them to have something to look forward to every year, and it’s great that it’s indoors.”

Attendees should also bring their appetites to the rain-or-shine event. Outside of the community center, attendees can find food trucks, including Chick-fil-A Greystone, Dixie Dogs, 4th and Inches and more. Schmotz said she hopes to have the Easter bunny, a Chick-fil-A cow and face painting for children, so there will be something for the whole family to enjoy.

“You can eat, shop and support local vendors all in one spot,” Schmotz said. “The variety of things and how many people come out to this event have been outstanding. We have something for everyone. It’s a fun, free event, and all of the community is welcome.”

While there’s plenty to see, buy and taste, the best part about the event for many is connecting with others.

“It’s not just a shopping experience. It’s a community-building one, too,” Mueller said. “I see people who run into people who live here in Chelsea and say, ‘I haven’t seen you in months,’ and stand around and visit. It’s just a fun event.”

The event will post more information on social media about which vendors and food trucks will participate closer to the time. The Chelsea Community Center is at 11101 Shelby County 47 in Chelsea.