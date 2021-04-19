Fire at the Foothills has a successful 10th year

× 1 of 15 Expand × 2 of 15 Expand × 3 of 15 Expand × 4 of 15 Expand × 5 of 15 Expand × 6 of 15 Expand × 7 of 15 Expand × 8 of 15 Expand × 9 of 15 Expand × 10 of 15 Expand × 11 of 15 Expand × 12 of 15 Expand × 13 of 15 Expand × 14 of 15 Expand × 15 of 15 Expand Prev Next

The tenth annual Fire at the Foothills BBQ Cook-off was held on Saturday, April 19.

There was a celebration for the city's 25th anniversary of incorporation, and several members who were a part of making that happen were honored with plaques from Mayor Tony Picklesimer.

A partnership between the Chelsea Business Alliance and Shelby County Chamber was also announced. CBA president Donna Bowles and chamber chairman Chris Grace

22 teams participated in the event, which also included a dessert competition judged by the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department. The Grand Champion was Pig Destroyer with The Real Squeal coming in as the reserve. Team Spirit was the winner of the People's Choice Award for the fifth year in a row.

Money raised from donations goes to the Chelsea Kiwanis and Chelsea Fire and Rescue.