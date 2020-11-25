Fire department to escort Santa around city

× Expand Staff photo. On Dec. 19, the afternoon following the Chelsea Christmas Parade and Santa Extravaganza, the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department will have three separate Santa routes running simultaneously around the city.

On Dec. 19, the afternoon following the Chelsea Christmas Parade and Santa Extravaganza, the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department will have three separate Santa routes running simultaneously around the city. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., all three Chelsea fire stations will be taking Santa around to greet Chelsea residents from atop the fire trucks.

Listed below are the stop times and intersections for each station. All times are approximate and pending emergencies.

ENGINE 31

2:30: Essex Drive and Cliff Road

2:40: Woodbury Drive and Forest Park Road

2:50: Woodbury Drive and Landale Drive

3: Forest Lakes Parkway and Forest Lakes Lane

3:10: Forest Lakes Lane and Forest Lakes Boulevard

3:20: Foothills Ledge and Foothills Parkway

3:30: Chesser Park Drive and Chesser Loop Road

3:40: Chesser Plantation Lane and Chesser Circle

4: Sydney Place

4:10: Hodgens Road and Shady Branch Circle

4:20: Chelsea Station Drive and Chelsea Station Circle (Clubhouse)

4:30: Brynleigh Drive and Brynhurst Drive

4:40: Break

5:10: Branch Drive and Brook Circle

5:20: Highway 338 and Rich Drive

5:30: Highway 338 and Charob Lake Trail

5:40: Pin Oak Drive and Sassafras Circle

5:50: Sweet Gum Drive and Beech Circle

6: Twin Oaks Circle and Twin Oaks Way

ENGINE 32

2:30: Twelve Oaks in cul-de-sac

2:40: Shelby Forest Drive and Shelby Forest Trail

2:50: Shelby Forest Way and Shelby Forest Court

3: Woodbridge Trail and Woodbridge Drive

3:10: Grand Vista Way and Alta Vista Drive

3:20: El Camino Real and Caballo Circle

3:30: Highland Ridge Drive and Highland Ridge Lane

3:40: Willow Branch Lane and Willow Branch Circle

3:40: Sunset Lake Drive and Sunset Lake Circle

3:50: River Birch Road and Mimosa Circle

4: Windstone Parkway and Windstone Circle

4:10: Hunter Hills Drive and Hunter Hills Circle

4:20: Ashton Woods Drive and Woodcrest Circle

4:30: Break

5: Baron Drive and Baron Lane

5:10: Emerald Lane and Emerald Park Drive

5:20: Lime Creek Lane and Lime Creek Way

5:30: Lime Creek Lane and Lime Creek Bend

5:40: Lime Creek Lane and Lime Creek Circle

5:50: Crossbrook Drive and Crossbrook Circle

ENGINE 33