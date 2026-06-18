Fire on the Water returns July 3 with fireworks, food and family fun at Oak Mountain

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

One of the Birmingham area's most anticipated Fourth of July traditions returns July 3 as the City of Pelham hosts Fire on the Water at Oak Mountain State Park.

The annual event culminates with a fireworks show at 9 p.m., but visitors can spend the entire day enjoying the park before the display lights up the sky above Double Oak Lake.

Annual park passes will be honored from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Regular park admission rates apply until 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., Pelham residents can enter for $10 per vehicle with proof of residency, while all other visitors can enter for $15 per vehicle. Annual pass holders and guests who pre-purchase entry may use a special side gate at the park's south entrance beginning at 4 p.m.

Both public entrance gates will close at 7 p.m. to prepare for the fireworks show, so organizers encourage visitors to arrive early. Campground and cabin guests will continue to have access through the back gate after 7 p.m.

Food and beverage vendors will begin serving at 4 p.m., and guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. Alcohol is prohibited.

In addition to the fireworks, visitors can take advantage of many of Oak Mountain's attractions throughout the day, including beach volleyball courts, fishing piers, playgrounds, the Treetop Nature Trail and watercraft rentals such as kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards and pedal boats.

Public safety personnel, including Pelham Police, Pelham Fire Department, park rangers and Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources game wardens, will be on site throughout the event.

Visitors should note that the Lake Trail leading to the dam on Double Oak Lake will be closed all day July 3 because of event operations.

Registration is available at the Oak Mountain State Park website.