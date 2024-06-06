Fireworks, food and fun: 4th of July celebrations around town

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of the city of Chelsea. The fireworks display at The Big Kaboom. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of the city of Chelsea. Guests enjoy live music during the event. Prev Next

ChelseaFest and The Big Kaboom are back for another early 4th of July celebration later this month.

The city-wide annual 4th of July celebration is held the Saturday before Independence Day, which falls on June 29 this year.

One of the premier events for the city, ChelseaFest and the Big Kaboom will feature live music, a variety of options from food trucks and one of the largest fireworks shows around.

“We are looking forward to another huge turnout for the Big Kaboom and anticipate a great night,” said Chelsea mayor Tony Picklesimer. “The Big Kaboom is a great example of why we choose to live in a smaller town rather than a large metropolitan town. It is an opportunity to see our neighbors and gives all of us a family friendly opportunity to visit with friends.”

The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the Yankee Doodle Dandy Children’s Parade, as children are invited to decorate their bicycles, tricycles, scooters and wagons for a parade down Chelsea Corners Way.

Festivities officially start at 6 p.m., and guests can bring their own chairs and blankets and choose their own location for the evening. Tents with tables and chairs will also be set up near the food truck area. Coolers are accepted and koozies are required. No glass containers or grills are allowed and tents must be set up on the perimeter only.

A Kid Zone area provided by local churches will include inflatables, face painting, games and more. Shoppers can enjoy vendor alley, which is a tent village with local vendors, churches and businesses.

For the musical entertainment, this year’s headline band will be Monsters of Yacht, who will take the stage at 7 p.m. The Nashville band is “America’s premier tribute to the yacht rock genre.” The band will play music from the 70s to the early 80s by artists including the Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates, the Bee Gees, Neil Diamond and more.

The firework show will begin at 9 p.m. and can be seen from all around the city of Chelsea.

The show will be synchronized to music that will play at the main event and also simulcast by radio station KOOL 96.9 FM.

Public parking will be in the field behind the event area as well as behind Winn Dixie. Handicap parking will be provided behind the stage.

For more information or to become a vendor, visit chelseafest.com.