Three COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Shelby County

Shelby County announced Thursday morning that there will be three days of first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination events in Shelby County, taking place at Old Mill Square in Columbiana and the Pelham Civic Complex beginning Feb. 17. The vaccinations are for seniors ages 65 or older and are by appointment only due to limited supply.

The clinic dates and locations are as follows:

Feb. 17: Columbiana - Old Mill Square. 1,000 1 st dose vaccines. The second dose will be administered on the March 17 at the same location.

Old Mill Square. 1,000 1 dose vaccines. The second dose will be administered on the March 17 at the same location. Feb. 24: Pelham - Pelham Civic Complex. 1,000 1 st dose vaccines. The second dose will be administered on the March 24 at the same location.

Pelham Civic Complex. 1,000 1 dose vaccines. The second dose will be administered on the March 24 at the same location. Feb. 25: Columbiana - Old Mill Square. 500 1st dose vaccines. The second dose will be administered on the March 25 at the same location.

Those interested can sign up online for a block appointment at https://covid19.shelbyal.com or call the Shelby County information line for these vaccination events at (205) 729-6996. This line can be used for technical assistance, requesting an appointment via phone or general information. This information line is open weekdays from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. while appointments slots are available.

Additional vaccination events are planned in the coming weeks as vaccine availability increases.