First tenant at business park to begin construction soon

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said during the Jan. 6 city council meeting that Therachem will begin construction on their new facility sometime during the first quarter of 2021.

A video was played during the meeting showcasing the progress made so far on the Foothills Business Park, located behind Station 31 Kitchen and the Station 31 fire station.

“This city development will bring jobs and business to our city,” Picklesimer said.

There are between 7 and 8 acres of land that will be used for businesses to locate to the city. Picklesimer said that 58 INC is also promoting the property and he is excited and looking forward to it.

He mentioned another prospect in the works to be at the front of the park that will add momentum to the project.

Also during the mayor's report, Picklesimer said this year’s Christmas Parade and Santa Extravaganza were both successful events and thanked those who were involved in coordinating those events.

Two ordinances were approved by the council:

A traffic safety ordinance that will prevent people from congregating or walking along where vehicles are stopped at any intersection on U.S. 280 and also forbids solicitation of any motorist of motor vehicle passengers on U.S. 280.

Property on CR-39 that has been for sale for several years was declared as surplus and the mayor was authorized to execute the sale.

During the community forum, Interim Fire Chief Joe Lee 2020 was a challenging year for the Chelsea Fire Department and said he is very proud of how the staff stepped up and handled things.

Lee also mentioned that the Shelby County Fire and EMS Association recognized former Chief Wayne Shirley with a lifetime of service to Shelby County award at their December meeting.

“Wayne had a long career in this county and did a lot for this county,” Lee said. “It was nice they recognized him.”

The Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department also received equipment after getting reimbursement from the CARES Act reimbursement. Lee said he was able to turn in a package just before Christmas that allowed the department to obtain life packs, heart monitors, defibrillators, EKGs, AEDs and Loops CPR devices.

“We also got a Zoom system installed in all of our stations,” he said. “We have a classroom at Station 33 where we teach fire college classes and people are able to attend classes and we can have meetings without being in the same room and that's very helpful.”

Lee also thanked council member Cody Sumners, Mayor Picklesimer, city clerk Crystal Etheredge, fire department employees Jason Bryant, Don Williamson and Billy Ricketts and city accountant Wayne Barber for their help throughout the process.

“These guys were able to get quotes and get this stuff ordered and on time and I couldn't have done without them,” Lee said.

Mayor Picklesimer thanked Lee for his work in getting the $542,000 worth of equipment pre-approved.

