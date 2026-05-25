Fleet Feet Birmingham to host The Big Run 5K in Hoover

Fleet Feet Birmingham will host “The Big Run 5K presented by Brooks” on Wednesday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Veterans Park and Spain Park High School.

The event is part of Fleet Feet’s nationwide Global Running Day celebration and will feature a chip-timed 5K on the Spain Park cross-country course, along with vendor booths, music and a post-race party.

Organizers say the event is designed for runners of all experience levels and will celebrate “five decades of running” with community-focused activities and summer-themed fun.

All finishers will receive a commemorative race medal, and awards will be presented to overall winners and top finishers in age groups. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Birmingham chapter of Girls on the Run.

Packet pickup will be available June 2 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Fleet Feet Birmingham, and again June 3 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fleet Feet Birmingham and 5-5:45 p.m. at Veterans Park.

Registration costs begin at $25 online, with listed event pricing at $27.50. More information and registration are available at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Hoover/TheBigRunBirmingham.