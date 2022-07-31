FOCUS awards Chelsea High School teacher Adam Oliver 2022 Difference Maker Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Adam Oliver, center, a social studies teacher at Chelsea High School, was awarded the 2022 Difference Maker Award.

Adam Oliver, a social studies teacher at Chelsea High School, was recently awarded the 2022 Difference Maker Award, which recognizes the most outstanding educator facilitating the FOCUS program in Alabama.

FOCUS is a statewide adolescent risk behavior reduction program created to honor individuals whose passion, enthusiasm and leadership have resulted in real successes in the prevention of adolescent risk behaviors in their schools and communities. As the winner, Oliver received $1,000 cash and a trophy.

Oliver earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Samford University and has been teaching since 2016. For the past six years, he has been at Chelsea High School teaching economics, government, AP macroeconomics and AP U.S. government.

During his first few years at Chelsea, he was an assistant to the Peer Helper sponsor who led them to be a FOCUS school and did numerous FOCUS activities for the school. He became the sponsor for the Peer Helper program and continued to participate with FOCUS by attending the FOCUS Rally, having FOCUS leadership speak to the Peer Helper group and hosting FOCUS for events like Mental Health Awareness Week.

Chelsea High School has 29 student leaders who participate in FOCUS, organized under the Peer Helper Program. The juniors and seniors are committed to making a difference in their school through their example and through activities that try to shape a healthier student experience for everyone.

During the past year, Peer Helper students under Oliver’s leadership led an Impact Day Student Conference for about 200 students, where they led both large and small groups in activities and discussions related to combating bullying, prejudice, social isolation and other challenges for students. The students also planned a Mental Health Awareness Week where each day different topics were emphasized to help remove the stigma and encourage everyone to have a place to seek help if needed.

In addition to being Peer Helpers, these students are active in Big Brothers Big Sisters, community service projects, Freshmen Mentoring groups, and numerous encouragement and informational promotions around the school’s campus.

“We are honored to recognize Adam Oliver for his outstanding leadership,” FOCUS Director Sue Jones said. “Congratulations and thank you to Mr. Oliver for his work in reducing the incidence of adolescent risk behaviors and truly making a difference in the lives of students.”

– Submitted by Cindy Warner, Shelby County Schools.