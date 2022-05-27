Food, fun and fireworks for the 4th

Chelsea’s largest event of the year returns next month.

Always set for the Saturday before July 4, ChelseaFest and the Big Kaboom will be from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Chelsea Corners Way behind Dairy Queen.

The event will begin with the Yankee Doodle Dandy Children’s Parade, in which children are invited to decorate their bicycles, tricycles, scooters and wagons and parade down Chelsea Corners Way.

A variety of food trucks will be in attendance. Guests can bring their own seating, and there will be tents, tables and chairs near the food truck area.

A kid zone play area provided by Liberty Baptist Church will include inflatables and face painting. Local vendors and businesses will also be set up at the event.

Live entertainment will feature local band Fake News and Atlanta-based A-Town A-List band as the main headliner. They will play a variety of music for everyone to enjoy.

The fireworks display will begin promptly at 9 p.m. and will be synchronized to music that will play at the event and also simulcast by radio station KOOL 96.9.

Public parking will be in the field behind the event area as well as behind Winn-Dixie. Handicap parking will be available behind the stage.

