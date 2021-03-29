Fore a good cause

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Shelby County. Leadership Shelby County will host its annual golf tournament on Monday, April 19 at Riverchase Country Club.

Leadership Shelby County will host its annual golf tournament on Monday, April 19, at Riverchase Country Club.

Participants can enjoy a day of golf, along with food and prizes while helping benefit students in Shelby County.

Funds raised during the tournament will be used to assist the Youth Leadership Shelby County Program and provide three college scholarships for youth program graduates.

The tournament will follow proper COVID-19 protocols, and details are subject to change based on county and state guidelines.

The event will begin with a shotgun start at 12:30 pm (a morning flight may be added based on demand), and lunch will be provided by Full Moon BBQ Alabaster.

There will be hole-in-one prizes on all par 3 holes. Registration is $150 per player and $600 per team (both have a mulligan package included).

To register, call 205-542-9039 or email calgunn@bellsouth.net.

Checks payable to Leadership Shelby County can be mailed to Leadership Shelby County, University of Montevallo, Station 6007, Montevallo, AL 35115.

Leadership Shelby County Annual Golf Tournament

WHERE: Riverchase Country Club

WHEN: April 19, 12:30 p.m.

COST: $150 per player, $600 per team

CALL: 205-542-9039 or email calgunn@bellsouth.net

WEB: facebook.com/leadershipshelby