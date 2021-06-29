Foundation announces new Career Corps program to connect industry to education

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Chamber. 58 INC. Director of Development Melody Whitten speaks during an orientation session of Career Corps, a new program founded in partnership between the Shelby County Greater Community Foundation and 58 INC. that connects educators with industry leaders to understand trends, required skills and career readiness.

The Shelby County Greater Community Foundation, in partnership with 58 INC., recently announced a new summer program called Shelby County “Career Corps.”

It is designed to provide paid internships for educators who wish to learn more about the variety of career pathways that exist for their students and how to make subject matter relevant in the classroom.

Career Corps will focus on Alabama’s top demand occupations in target industry sectors such as advanced manufacturing health care, information technology, professional services, construction and transportation/distribution/logistics.

Through the Career Corps program, educators will interact directly with industry and business leaders to learn about job requirements and how particular subjects and skills are utilized in day-to-day tasks. Educators will also learn about industry trends and be exposed to ideas and work-related examples that will enhance classroom instruction, student learning and career readiness. Upon acceptance into the program, educators were carefully and deliberately matched with a company based on grade taught, subject matter and location.

Companies throughout Shelby County will host an educator this summer, showcasing their operation, departments, opportunities and challenges, while learning more about the trials educators face in the classroom and provide a mechanism to brainstorm mutually beneficial solutions for students that will ultimately become potential employees.

“Connecting our Shelby County educators to industry is incredibly beneficial for our educators and our companies. Each will connect, brainstorm and revive the career pathways our students will soon be following,” said Pari Barzegari, community and career development director with the Shelby County Chamber.

Funding for the Career Corps program was made possible through a grant from Cawaco RC&D Inc., which makes it possible to offer each educator a stipend for days worked.

“This project is very unique as it provides direct job training to teachers and gives them insight into career opportunities available in Shelby County so they can create lesson plans pertaining to those specific occupations,” said Patti Pennington, programs manager for Cawaco RC&D Inc. “In this way, it trains both teacher and student.”

58 INC. Director of Development Melody Whitten said that in an effort to continually address workforce needs in Shelby County, they are deeply engaged in workforce development initiatives and programming.

“When this grant opportunity became available, we were excited to offer an avenue for educators to interact with business and industry so that they may experience the wide variety of career pathways that exist for their students and the skill sets needed to be successful in their future career,” Whitten said.

– Submitted by Pari Barzegari.