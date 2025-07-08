Four Chelsea council candidates unopposed, set to be certified July 15

Four Chelsea City Council candidates will officially claim their seats later this month after drawing no opposition in the city’s upcoming municipal election.

Johnna Barnes (Place 1), Scott Weygand (Place 2), Chris Grace (Place 3) and Casey Morris (Place 5) were the only candidates to qualify for their respective positions. Because they are unopposed, their names will not appear on the Aug. 26 municipal ballot. Each will be awarded a Certificate of Election at the next Chelsea City Council meeting on Monday, July 15.

Chelsea voters will still head to the polls Aug. 26 to choose a mayor and fill the contested Place 4 council seat. Current Mayor Tony Picklesimer is not seeking re-election, leaving the mayor’s office open for either Mike Rochester or Cody Sumners. Place 4 has three candidates vying for the seat: Walter “Ryan” Adams, Arthur Fisher Jr. and Dr. Jeff Honea II.

Polling for the Aug. 26 election will take place at the Chelsea Community Center, 11101 Chelsea Road, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

