Four Chelsea council members certified, already looking ahead to November terms

Four Chelsea council members_September 2025 - 1 All four candidates have secured their seats and were certified at the July 15 City Council meeting.

While Chelsea voters headed to the polls Aug. 26 to decide the city’s contested races, four council candidates had already secured their seats and begun looking ahead to their next terms.

At the July 15 City Council meeting, the city officially certified the unopposed winners of Places 1, 2, 3 and 5: newcomer Johnna Barnes and incumbents Scott Weygand, Chris Grace and Casey Morris. Each will begin a new term in November.

Barnes, a lifelong Chelsea resident and Chelsea High School alumna, is the only new face among the group. She has been a fixture at city meetings and on civic committees in recent years and said she was inspired to run after advocating against the city’s proposed school system in 2022.

“Controlled growth is vital for our city and its revenue,” Barnes said. “I will support responsible, sustainable development that aligns with our city’s needs and services.”

Barnes said she also hopes to foster more opportunities for residents to gather and connect, including through a potential city center and expanded events. “Chelsea has always been ‘All About Family,’ and finding a way to bring us together regularly would definitely only enhance that,” she said.

Weygand, who has served on the council since 2016 and owns a small business in the city, said he is eager to continue improving services to match Chelsea’s growth.

“In the next four years I want to see the city grow the services it offers,” Weygand said. “It needs to become more organized and structured. This is something that I am planning to work on.”

He added that while Chelsea’s business sector is thriving, the city must remain vigilant about managing its growth in a way that preserves quality of life. “Growth is coming to Chelsea regardless of what the city does. Controlling the growth is key and with the controls we have in place, they seem to be working,” he said.

“We have reached critical mass in a relatively short span,” Grace said. “It is time for us to slow our pace and allow services and infrastructure to catch up. We need to make smart decisions so that we can maintain a high quality of life and keep Chelsea a desirable place to live.”

Morris, who was first elected in 2016 and is now entering his third term, said his focus will remain on balanced, community-centered growth.

“Managing growth responsibly and enhancing parks and greenways, improving roadways and drainage, and ensuring our city services meet the needs of a growing population,” Morris said when asked about his priorities.

All four council members emphasized the importance of transparency, accessibility and keeping residents engaged in city government. Several cited the need for better communication and public involvement beyond social media and city meetings.

Barnes said she intends to remain approachable and open. “Being transparent and open with our residents is a must for me,” she said. “I want to always be the council member that our community knows they can talk to anytime for any reason regarding our city.”