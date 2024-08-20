Four properties in east Hoover receive Commercial Beautification Awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Meadow Brook Corporate Park, 300 Corporate Parkway

Four properties in eastern Hoover are recipients of the Hoover Beautification Board’s 2024 Commercial Beautification Awards, officials announced Monday night.

The Beautification Board gave out 11 awards during Monday night’s Hoover City Council meeting, and the award recipients included the Birmingham Recovery Center in International Park, Chuck’s Fish on U.S. 280, Hoover Fire Station No. 8 in Greystone and Meadow Brook Corporate Park.

Stadium Trace Village, the mixed-use center at the intersection of John Hawkins Parkway and Stadium Trace Parkway, was named the overall winner this year. Twenty-four properties throughout the city were nominated for the awards this year, said Christine Hofmann, chairwoman of the Beautification Board.

“We are excited to recognize 11 Hoover properties for their contributions in making Hoover a beautiful place to call home,” Hofmann said.

The Beautification Board relied on three judges with experience in landscape architecture, design and horticulture to help the city recognize major beautification accomplishments, she said. “Everyone in our community benefits from their civic pride and hard work, and we are honored to show them our gratitude.”

Judging criteria included basic overall appearance, maintenance, creativity, design and color coordination.

Here is a complete listing of all the winners:

