Free webinar on healthy teen dating behaviors set for Feb. 19

A webinar on healthy dating behaviors is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The Megan Montgomery Foundation is providing funding for a free interactive webinar this Wednesday, Feb. 19, for middle and high school students to learn about healthy dating behaviors.

The webinar, being put on at 4 p.m. by the One Love Foundation in conjunction with Teen Dating Violence Awarness Month, also will cover how to spot warning signs such as anger, controlling behavior and disrespect. The presenter is Christine Wiggins, director of the Wallace State Cares organization at Wallace State Community College.

Teens are encouraged to watch from home or to gather together in groups. Register for the webinar here.

Megan Montgomery was a Ross Bridge resident who was shot to death at the age of 31 in December 2019 by her estranged husband, Jason McIntosh, in Mountain Brook. McIntosh pleaded guilty to murder in 2021 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Montgomery’s mother, Susann Montgomery-Clark and stepfather, Rod Clark, in 2021 started the Megan Montgomery Foundation with the goal of preventing dating and domestic violence before it starts by partnering with like-minded nonprofits and schools. Montgomery’s sister, Meredith Montgomery-Price, serves as the organization’s executive director.