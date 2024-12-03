Freedom Family Church opens light show

Freedom Family Church in Westover has opened its Christmas Light Show, a display of choreographed lights and music designed to bring holiday joy to Shelby County and beyond. The show runs nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through January 1.

"This Christmas light show is our gift to the community," said Pastor Rick Dykes. "In a world that can sometimes feel dark, we want to shine Christ's light and love in a way that brings wonder and joy to everyone who visits. It's about creating moments that bring families together during this special season."

The spectacular display features 30 thousand LED lights synchronized to holiday music, which visitors can enjoy from their vehicles by tuning to 97.1 FM. The show is being brought to life by Chelsea's Ricky Cloutier and his son Zach, whose previous light displays have earned national recognition after they were featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

"When Pastor Rick approached us about creating a display for Freedom Family Church, we knew this was an opportunity to share our passion for Christmas lights with an even broader audience," said Ricky Cloutier. "This show represents hundreds of hours of programming and setup, but seeing families experience the joy it brings makes it all worthwhile."

Zach Cloutier, who handles much of the technical programming, added, "We've incorporated some new elements this year that we think will really surprise people. Each song tells its own story through light, and we've worked hard to create something truly special for our community."

To make the experience even more special, Freedom Family Church volunteers will be serving complimentary hot chocolate to visitors on Friday nights throughout December.

"There's something special about sipping hot chocolate while watching the lights dance to Christmas music," Dykes said. "It's these simple moments that create lasting holiday memories."

The church also invites the community to attend their special Christmas Candlelight Services on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m. These services will feature traditional carols, a special worship service, the Christmas story, and the warm glow of candlelight, offering a meaningful way to celebrate the true spirit of the season.

The light show is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early during peak viewing times, especially on weekends.

To learn more visit: https://freedomfamily.church/christmas-lightshow/