Fresh off the vine: Old Baker Farm prepares for fall season with family-run pumpkin patch

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Jerry Baker with goats on his farm in September 2024. Baker is the fourth generation of his family to work Old Baker Farm, which has been operating since 1899. × 2 of 3 Expand Staff photo. During the pumpkin harvest season, late September through late October, guests at Old Baker Farm can pick the gourd of their choice off the vine to take home. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Homesteaded over 200 years ago, the Old Baker Farm remains today as a traditional family farm, growing crops including cotton, corn, pumpkins and Christmas trees as well as livestock such as cattle, pigs, chickens, mules and horses. Prev Next

If you’re looking for the Great Pumpkin, you won’t have to drive far down U.S. 280 to wait for him. But, unlike lonely Linus, there will be plenty of people waiting at Old Baker Farm with you.

The pumpkin patch at Old Baker Farm, just south of Chelsea off of 280, officially opened its doors to the public on Sept. 28 for its fall season.

“We want people to come and visit the farm and have a living history and authentic farming experience,” said farm owner Jerry Baker. “We know everyone will have a good time, and we love that everyone enjoys coming out. That is the reason we plant our pumpkins, because people love visiting the farm, and we love people coming to visit.”

Expand Staff photo. During the pumpkin harvest season, late September through late October, guests at Old Baker Farm can pick the gourd of their choice off the vine to take home.

Baker said this year he made the decision to plant three different pumpkin patches, to ensure there would be plenty of pumpkins for the fall season.

“I have lived and learned a lot over the years,” Baker said. “I have learned that I can plant more, and then I usually won’t run out of pumpkins and have to go purchase pumpkins for people to be able to get when they visit the farm. We have found that people really like picking a pumpkin growing on the vine, so I decided to plant three patches this year as opposed to two, and we will see how that goes.”

The pumpkin season will run through Oct. 31, and visitors to the farm can enjoy traditional fall activities throughout the season, such as a corn maze.

Baker currently manages the farm with his wife, Pam, and their family, marking the fourth generation of family members to run the farm. Old Baker Farm has raised cotton, soy beans, corn, pumpkins, sunflowers, Christmas trees, watermelons and a large garden over the years.

“I started planting pumpkins about 27 years ago when I had some daughters that needed to go to college,” Baker said. “I needed a way to make money for them to go, and I was involved in cotton, but not making enough with cotton, so I started planting pumpkins to see how that would go.”

The farm has been worked by the Baker family for more than 100 years and was one of only 12 farms featured in the USDA 2000 calendar “Millennium Celebration of Century Farms.”

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Homesteaded over 200 years ago, the Old Baker Farm remains today as a traditional family farm, growing crops including cotton, corn, pumpkins and Christmas trees as well as livestock such as cattle, pigs, chickens, mules and horses.

Leah Harry, Pam and Jerry Baker’s daughter, plans to continue to run the farm with her husband, Ryan Harry, when her parents pass the farm down.

“This transition will happen in the near future; however, for now we are continuing to assist them as needed,” Leah Harry said. “Each year we do our best to add something aesthetically pleasing for our customers. Last year, we added the windmill and garden. This year, we have added a covered bridge close to the pumpkin patch. It is a beautiful area for pictures. Improvements are being made each year to keep up with the continued growth year over year in the area.”

Jerry Baker said the pumpkins seem to have grown well this season despite weather patterns that were either too dry or too wet at times.

“I think we are going to be OK this season, but we have had some hard weather this year,” he said. “We first had a lot of dry and then we had a lot of wet weather, which made it all a bit difficult when you are out plowing and cultivating and trying to clean up the fields. But, we should be in good shape.”

Baker said he grows about 20 different varieties of pumpkins each season.

He first begins planting the pumpkins in June, which are the varieties he refers to as the “giants.”

“The giants are really hard to grow, so I start out first with them, and just add to them a little bit more as time goes on,” Baker said. “I plant some the first of July, and then I will plant some more in August. The size of the pumpkin really depends on the length of time it takes to grow.”

Baker said he will have pumpkins available in all shapes, colors and sizes, so customers can find their favorites.

“Pumpkins are really a northern crop,” Baker said. “They don’t really love this southern weather, but our light units are longer than what it is up north so it cuts down the time to grow them. It is a little less time down here to grow a pumpkin than it takes up north.”

Leah Harry said since the farm is a true row-crop farm, they always face challenges with the weather.

“Too much rain or too little rain can create unpredictable crops, which can produce little yield when needed,” she said. “So far, the pumpkins have not been impacted, but the corn field has suffered. We adjust accordingly and do our best to educate customers. Typically, most people understand.”

Outside of the family members who live on Old Baker Farm and work each day, there are two additional employees who work at the farm consistently and seasonal workers employed during the busy seasons.

“We are really blessed with a large family and a big community in the Harpersville, Vincent and surrounding areas that are so willing to help during the busy season,” Harry said. “It truly takes an army to keep us up and running.”

Each October, the Bakers invite the public to join them for the Cotton Pickin’ Celebration, where everyone gets to see what life is like on a real working farm, according to information on the farm’s website.

The farm also welcomes school groups for field trips throughout the fall season.

“I think we are unique in that we have always tried to grow under the same concept,” Harry said. “Educating others on how important the farming community truly is, while encouraging people in their faith. From growing pumpkins, sunflowers, cotton, Christmas trees and corn, what we do is a labor of love. Sharing this and the love of Christ with others keeps us going.”

Harry said as the farm continues to grow, she hopes they never forgets where they started from.

“We are a generational farm that hopes to leave a legacy to future generations, while sharing the beauty of this gift that God has given us,” Harry said. “We hope God’s spirit radiates here and others see that, and they want to be a part of it.”

Old Baker Farm is located at 184 Furrow Lane in Harpersville and open weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Cost of admission is $13 per person, and children ages 1 and younger enter for free.

For farm details, call 205-672-7209 or email oldbakerfarm1899@gmail.com.

The first event at the farm will be the kickoff weekend of Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. A complete list of the fall lineup and calendar of events can be found on the farm’s website, oldbakerfarm.com.