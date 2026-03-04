Friends of Mt Laurel Library Book Sale set during Spring Festival

× Expand Image courtesy of Mt Laurel Library

The Friends of Mt Laurel Library will hold a book sale on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s Main Room during the Mt Laurel Spring Festival.

Shoppers can browse a selection of discounted books for readers of all ages. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the library and help support programming and the purchase of new materials.

Visitors can also stop by the library to participate in a craft activity. The craft is open to all ages with parent assistance. No registration is required, but supplies are limited.