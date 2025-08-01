Full interview with Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on his re-election bid

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato talks with a resident after a Hoover City Council meeting in July 2025.

280 Living recently had an in-depth interview with Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato concerning his bid for re-election for a third term.

Here is the complete transcript from that interview:

Q: Of what are you most proud in your first two terms as mayor?

Brocato: There’s a lot I’m proud of, but most of all, I’m proud of how we’ve transformed Hoover — rebuilding trust, reigniting economic growth, protecting our neighborhoods, and setting the city up for long-term success.

When I came into office, the Finley Center was just a vision. Nothing had been built, and the city was on the hook for $80 million. Today, we’ve turned that vision into an economic engine. Hoover is now an international sports destination with a $90 million annual economic impact. Cities across the SEC were aggressively recruiting the SEC Baseball Tournament, but the atmosphere and model we’ve built over the past eight years have secured it here for years to come.

Economically, Hoover had lost its appeal. Meadow Brook and Inverness office parks were half empty, and businesses were leaving. We turned that around. Now we’re attracting major employers like McLeod Software, Bassmaster International, Trader Joe’s. We’ve opened or have under construction four new hotels. Hoover is back on the map as a destination for world-class medical care and STEM-based industries. Today, we open a new business every nine days.

We also made smart financial decisions. Our reserve fund has grown from $32 million to over $80 million, and we’ve maintained our AAA bond rating, one of the best in the state. We’ve paid down debt and borrowed wisely. I’m particularly proud of the relationship we’ve rebuilt with our schools. When I took office, the partnership between city government and the school system was badly fractured. Today, I meet with every principal each year, host PTO leaders and work hand in hand with the board and educators to support our students. That relationship is built on respect and collaboration. We’ve made major investments in quality of life, adding hundreds of acres of parkland and opening up public access to the Cahaba River with trails and canoe launches. We’ve built miles of sidewalks all over the city — not just one side of the city. We’ve focused on public safety. I’m really proud that our police and our fire departments are now nationally accredited, a rare distinction.

And for the first time in our city’s history, we adopted a comprehensive plan, a long-term blueprint to guide growth and protect what makes Hoover special. We also passed legislation to give our older neighborhoods more flexibility and stronger tools to fight blight, preserve character and keep their communities thriving. All of this has happened because we built a vision, stayed disciplined and never lost focus on the people we serve.

Q: Talk a little more about that biggest challenge you mentioned in the previous question [another list of questions submitted to candidates} — budgeting and the online sales tax.

Brocato: Our biggest ongoing challenge has been adjusting to a changing revenue environment. Hoover relies heavily on sales tax to fund city operations, from public safety to infrastructure to parks. Over the last few years, traditional retail sales have flattened, and while online shopping has increased, the way Alabama distributes online sales tax has hurt cities like ours. The sales tax isn’t being directly allocated to the jurisdiction where the purchase actually occurred, instead, it’s pooled and divided up. That’s a fundamental fairness issue, and we’ve been actively advocating for change at the state level. I’m working with mayors and the Legislature as well to see if we can get that corrected.

At the same time, we’ve taken a very disciplined approach to budgeting. We’ve presented a balanced budget every year. We’ve built up our reserves to over $80 million. And we’ve continued to invest in core services — police, fire, roads, parks, schools — without overextending the city financially. But it’s a delicate balance. Inflation has driven up personnel and operating costs significantly, and most of our employees receive a 5% step raise annually. We’ve had to make hard choices, limiting new hires and capital spending, while still prioritizing safety, infrastructure and quality of life.

We’ve been able to weather these changes because we’ve planned carefully. But if the online sales tax distribution isn’t fixed, it will be a long-term headwind for all growing cities in Alabama, not just Hoover.

Q: What would be your No. 1 priority if re-elected?

Brocato: My No. 1 priority is continuing to position Hoover for long-term success through smart investment, responsible growth and attention to the quality of life our residents expect. Completing the performing arts center is at the top of the list. It’s a cultural and educational investment we’ve needed for years, and it will be a true gathering place that reflects Hoover’scharacter and future.

At the same time, we have to finish critical infrastructure projects — like the I-459 interchange at Exit 9, Riverwalk Village development, and the 280 corridor — that will relieve congestion, bring in jobs, and provide services throughout Hoover.

Another top priority is addressing long-standing stormwater issues. Those are certainly difficult issues to deal with. We’ve already begun citywide mapping and assessments, and in this next term I want to implement a proactive strategy to tackle the most urgent drainage and erosion problems.

And we must continue to protect our neighborhoods, especially older communities through stronger code enforcement, flexible zoning tools and reinvestment that keeps them thriving. This next term is about finishing what we started, protecting what makes Hoover special and preparing for the Hoover of 2040.

Q: The performing arts center — you’ve been calling for it for nine+ years, but there’s still not one. Why? Critics say the ball was dropped.

Brocato: A performing arts center has been talked about for multiple administrations, but ours is the first to actually take real steps toward making it happen. During my first term, we faced significant social unrest nationally and locally, and in the early part of my second term, we were dealing with COVID. Those were critical moments that required immediate focus on public safety, public health and city stability. But as soon as we emerged from COVID, we got to work.

We seriously evaluated multiple locations, starting at the Galleria. We looked at the former Sears building, but it wasn’t feasible. We moved on to Patton Creek and believed we had a solid plan in place; then the property was sold out from under us. We considered Stadium Trace as well, but placing it there would’ve been a financial mistake for the city. The numbers simply didn’t work, and I wasn’t going to put Hoover in a risky position.

What we’ve done now is step back and take control of the process. For the first time, we’re moving forward with a plan that puts the city in charge, not a developer. This is too important to get wrong. I remain committed to delivering a performing arts center that reflects Hoover’s values and serves our community for generations to come.

Q: What’s the next step, and where does that stand right now?

Brocato: Right now, we have secured and put back $17 million that we borrowed and has no strings attached to it. We can use it when we are ready, and obviously, we have a lot of new council [members] coming in. We’ll start new with them and work with our arts community to get that done.

Q: What about in terms of finding a location?

Brocato: That will be part of it.

Q: You tout strength in city finances, but the Kroll report identified serious shortfalls in the practices of the Finance Department, and those took place under your watch. Do you take any blame for that? And explain where you are on getting the city’s financial house in order.

Brocato: When a rain delay occurs at the SEC Baseball Tournbament, I think that’s my fault. So, yes, as mayor, I take full responsibility. But I think it’s important to understand the full context, which was also acknowledged in the Kroll report itself. As they noted, the Finance Department experienced what they called a “perfect storm.”

Our longtime CFO and longtime revenue director, who were married to each other, retired around the same time. Our lead payroll clerk passed away unexpectedly. And the newly appointed CFO was informed on her first day that her son had a terminal brain tumor. On top of that, we were right in the middle of replacing our outdated 25-year-old accounting and payroll system — a major and complex transition.

To ensure transparency, I called in the Hoover Police Department, who in turn called in the state attorney general’s office to review the department. Neither found any wrongdoing. Either one could have called for a forensic audit. Neither did that. But I still felt the public deserved an independent, outside review. We needed a clean slate. So, I voluntarily called for the forensic audit, even though it wasn’t required. The audit confirmed that while there were operational and staffing issues, there was no fraud, no malfeasance and no misappropriation of funds. That was the whole purpose of the audit. We didn’t need a forensic audit to tell us we had operational and staffing issues. Many of the issues they identified had already been discovered and were being addressed by our staff before Kroll arrived.

We’ve brought in a highly qualified CFO, added key staff positions, implemented stronger internal controls and rewritten policies and procedures that were decades out of date. Today, Hoover has a fully modernized payroll and accounting system that’s built for long-term reliability.

Throughout all of this, Hoover’s financial strength never faltered. We maintained a AAA bond rating, built our reserves up to over $80 million and passed a balanced budget every year. We’ve also received the GFOA Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for nine straight years, which speaks volumes about our commitment to accuracy, accountability and transparency.

I’ve always said: “It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.” And I’m proud of the way our staff worked through these challenges. Today, our financial house is in order, and Hoover is as strong as ever.

Q: There has been a lot of criticism about the Riverwalk Village development, particularly the amount of incentives given to the developer. Why do you think those incentives were worth it?

Brocato: First, let me correct the premise of the question. There hasn’t been “a lot of criticism” about Riverwalk Village. Actually, there hasn’t been any. What we’ve seen is a coordinated, self-serving attack by a small group of individuals with political and personal motives. It became especially clear during the Certificate of Need hearings, where the opposition wasn’t grounded in facts, but in a desire to stop this administration from succeeding and stop Hoover from attaining the coveted Certificate of Need.

Riverwalk Village is not just another development; it’s a transformational project that positions Hoover as a regional leader in health care, research, and innovation. It will revitalize the southern end of the city, create high-paying jobs and reshape the business landscape across the Birmingham metro area. It is projected to have a $2.5 billion economic impact. Where else is that going on in the state of Alabama? We took a thoughtful, professional approach to this project from the start. We assembled a highly experienced Health Care Authority, including respected leaders in business, economic development and health care. We commissioned feasibility studies and an in-depth economic impact report by one of Alabama’s leading economists. We also worked step-by-step with the Riverchase community to make sure their concerns were heard and addressed. One member of the City Council worked directly with the Health Care Authority, and the entire council was kept fully informed throughout the process. Nothing was hidden, and nothing was rushed. The City Council approved this project because it is visionary, responsible and good for Hoover’s long-term future.

The false narratives being pushed now aren’t about incentives or lease terms; they’re about politics. But the facts speak for themselves: Riverwalk will bring state-of-the-art health care, boost our economy and cement Hoover’s role as a leader in innovation. It was the right decision, and I’m proud we had the courage to move it forward.

Q: You say the whole council was informed. Are you sure about that, or was it just [Council President] John Lyda?

Brocato: That is an incredibly ridiculous question to ask, but I’ll answer it. The entire council — step by step by step. I have met with every councilman. They have a standing meeting once a month. Some take advantage of that; some don’t. The staff is there. They can ask them any questions they want. I send them my Monday morning staff meeting report and notes every Monday afternoon. They know every project we’re working on and where we are on it.

Q: Stormwater management: There have been repetitive complaints about the city not doing enough to address stormwater problems, and it appears the city is actively fighting against the idea that it is the city’s responsibility to solve systemic problems. Why hasn’t the city done more to address some of these problems (repetitive flooding in Green Valley)? What about erosion filling up lakes with sediment in Trace Crossings and Southlake?

Brocato: First, I want to be clear — we do take stormwater issues seriously, and we’ve made progress in key areas. But I’ll also acknowledge this: stormwater management is one of the most complex and frustrating challenges we face because it involves a mix of public infrastructure, private property, outdated systems and the unbelievable amount of rainfall we’ve been experiencing in recent years.

In many cases, the law limits what we can do, especially on private property or in HOA-controlled lakes and detention ponds. But even with those legal hurdles, we’ve taken steps forward. We’re conducting a citywide stormwater assessment approved by the City Council in this year’s budget, mapping the full system, and prioritizing areas of greatest concern. We’ve allocated funding for drainage projects and are working with engineering teams to create long- term solutions, not just temporary patches.

Places like Green Valley, Trace Crossings and Southlake are top of mind. But the reality is the problems in those areas go back decades and were created long before this administration. I ran into a lot of these issue when I was a firefighter in 1975. This is not something new. It’s not a matter of ignoring responsibility. It’s about working within legal and financial constraints to do what’s right, what’s fair and what’s sustainable. And the truth is, these are City Council decisions. We’ve brought forward multiple opportunities for the Council to fund stormwater projects, including some that affect private property. Some they’ve approved, and some they’ve declined, based on cost, legal concerns or long-term implications.

I’ve also had productive conversations with council members about the need for a more robust, long-term stormwater funding strategy, and I expect that to be a key part of next year’s budget discussions. This issue didn’t develop overnight, and we won’t solve it overnight. But we are engaged, we are listening, and we are committed to getting it right.

Q: What do you think this mayoral election is about?

Brocato: This election is about the future of Hoover — plain and simple. It’s about whether we continue moving forward with steady, proven leadership, or risk handing the city over to people with narrow, self-serving agendas.

We’ve made incredible progress over the last eight years. We’ve strengthened public safety, revitalized aging commercial areas, brought in hundreds of new businesses, protected our neighborhoods and built a strong financial foundation with over $80 million in reserves and a AAA bond rating. But now, we’re at a crossroads. This election is about whether Hoover continues to be a city of vision and stability, or whether it’s turned into a political playground for people who are more interested in power and payback than in public service.

It’s also about character. Real leadership means making hard decisions, not just doing what’s easy or politically convenient. I’ve made those hard calls, always putting the long-term good of this city first. So, for me, this election is about protecting Hoover’s progress, staying focused on what matters to our residents and keeping politics out of the mayor’s office.

Q: Why did you decide to run again for a third term?

Brocato: I decided to run for a third term because the work isn’t done and I still have the passion, the energy and the experience to lead Hoover forward.

We’ve made great progress, but there are major projects still ahead: completing the performing arts center, finishing the I-459 interchange, building out Riverwalk Village, continuing to address infrastructure needs, completing the expansion of the National Computer Forensics Institute, and ensuring our schools remain the best in the state. We got a $24 million grant to expand that [the NCFI] to take it from 5,000 students a year to 10,000 students a year. That is an incredible feat for us and quite a feather in our cap to have the only facility like this in the United States run by the Secret Service.

I’ve devoted my life to this city — from firefighter and paramedic, to fire marshal, to mayor, and I love who we are and what we’ve built together. I’ve led through some of the toughest times Hoover has ever faced: civil unrest, a global pandemic and economic uncertainty. But we came through it stronger. Now, I want to make sure the progress we’ve made fiscally, culturally, and in terms of public safety and quality of life is protected and built upon. I’m not running for power or recognition. I’m running because I care about this community, and I truly believe I’m the right person to lead Hoover into its next chapter.

Q: What do you think of your opponent and his decision to run against you?

Brocato: I respect anyone who’s willing to step into the public arena and run for office. Chief Derzis served the city for many years, and I thank him for that service. But I also think this is a moment that calls for more than just name recognition or a change for the sake of change. It calls for vision, discipline and proven leadership. Those are all strong in my column. We’ve navigated Hoover through some of the most difficult years in its history and not only kept the city stable, but made real progress in areas like public safety, economic development, infrastructure and quality of life. That doesn’t happen by accident. It takes experience, strong relationships and a steady hand.

I welcome the race. I believe in democracy, and I believe the people of Hoover will look at the full picture, not just personalities, but who has the record, the temperament and the plan to keep moving Hoover forward.

Q: Did you ever ask him to consider running for mayor? If so, when and why?

Brocato: As I evaluated whether to run again, I had conversations with several leaders across the city. Chief Derzis was one of them. In fact, he was the most adamant about not wanting to run. He strongly encouraged me to stay the course and continue leading the city.

Frances and I prayed about it, talked it through, and once we made the decision to move forward, we never looked back. I knew I still had the passion, the energy, and the vision to serve Hoover well, and I stand by that decision with full confidence.

That moment wasn’t about recruiting anyone to take my place; it was about thoughtful reflection on the city’s future and how best to serve it. That’s leadership, and I believe continuing to lead Hoover is the right choice for me.

Q: What do you think about the support that Chief Derzis has gotten from others? He’s gotten some heavy hitters — [former Hoover Executive Director] Allen Pate, [former Hoover Mayor and Jefferson County Manager Tony] Petelos, county commissioners.

Brocato: First of all, I’ve never had the support of those folks — not in any race that I’ve had. That’s the old guard. I never was a part of the group, even when I was a firefighter. I never wanted to be a part of the group.

He’s certainly received support from some people and that’s part of politics. But I think it’s important to look at where that support is coming from and why. Some of the loudest voices backing him are tied to special interests who haven’t always had the city’s long-term best interest at heart and who were frustrated when I wouldn’t give them the deals they wanted. That’s the reality of leadership is you have to make tough decisions, and sometimes that upsets people who are used to getting their way. But I’ve always put the good of the city first, even when it wasn’t politically easy.

I’m proud of the broad support I’ve received from neighborhood leaders, business owners, educators, first responders, fellow Alabama mayors, one of our state legislators, a county commissioner and families all across Hoover who’ve seen the progress we’ve made over the past eight years. Elections shouldn’t be about who someone’s connected to; they should be about what kind of leadership you want. And I believe when voters look at the full record, they’ll see a clear difference in vision, experience, and results.

Q: Tell me about the support you’ve received in the community. Any particular endorsements you want to mention?

Brocato: The Birmingham Association of Realtors, [state] Rep. Susan DuBose, [Shelby] County Commissioner Lindsey Allison, [Mobile] Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mayor Ron Anders from Auburn, the Tuscaloosa mayor and the Dothan mayor, and host of community leaders.

I’m incredibly proud of the support we’ve received across Hoover, and it’s not driven by money or politics. It’s built on trust, results and real relationships. I’ve been encouraged by neighborhood leaders, business owners, educators, first responders, families, fellow Alabama mayors and longtime community members who know firsthand the progress we’ve made over the past eight years.

In terms of campaign finances, here’s the truth: in both of my previous races, my opponents outspent me by as much as $2.50 to every $1 I raised. In the first race, I won without a runoff. In the second, I won in a landslide. That tells me that Hoover voters care more about leadership and results than political spending. Contrary to what has been reported, this isn’t the most money spent on a Hoover mayoral race. It’s tied for second. I’m not backed by developers or outside interest groups. I’m running a focused, grassroots campaign funded by people who believe in what we’ve done and want to keep Hoover on the right track.

My goal isn’t to outspend anyone; it’s to connect with voters, be honest about our record and lay out a clear vision for Hoover’s future.

Q: Why are you the better candidate for mayor for the next four years?

Brocato: Because I have the record, the vision and the leadership experience to keep Hoover moving forward. Over the past eight years, we’ve strengthened public safety, revitalized key parts of the city, protected our neighborhoods, grown our economy and built one of the strongest financial foundations of any city in Alabama — all while navigating a pandemic, social unrest and inflation.

I’ve worked closely with our schools, our businesses, our neighborhoods and our public safety professionals to make decisions that benefit Hoover — not special interests. We’ve added hundreds of new businesses, expanded park space, launched major infrastructure projects like the I-459 interchange and Riverwalk Village, and laid the groundwork for long-term investments like the performing arts center and NCFI expansion.

I’ve said no to deals that weren’t good for the city — even when it wasn’t politically convenient — because I don’t work for developers or donors. I work for the people of Hoover. My opponent is a familiar face, but this job takes more than familiarity. It takes discipline, transparency, vision and experience leading through difficult times. That’s what I’ve done, and that’s what I’ll continue to do. I believe in this city. I’ve spent my life serving it, and I’m ready to keep leading it into the future.

Q: Any other criticisms you have heard that you would like to refute?

Brocato: Criticism comes with leadership. But I believe in answering it with facts, not noise. My focus isn’t on personal attacks or social media drama; it’s on doing the job the right way. That’s what I’ve done for the past eight years, and that’s exactly how I’ll continue to lead.

