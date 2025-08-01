Full interview with Hoover police chief and mayoral candidate Nick Derzis

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police Chief and mayoral candidate Nick Derzis speaks at a campaign event at the Green Trails at Lake Wilborn clubhouse on June 8, 2025.

280 Living recently requested an interview with Hoover police chief and mayoral candidate Nick Derzis. Questions for the interview were supplied in advance. Derzis then canceled the interview but provided written answers to the questions through his campaign team.

Here are Derzis’ complete answers to the questions:

Q: In your opinion, what is this mayor’s race about?

Derzis: My campaign slogan is “Make Hoover Hoover Again.” Longtime residents immediately understand its meaning. This race is about restoring a standard of excellence in everything our city does, regaining the momentum that other cities strived to emulate.

While Hoover excels in public safety and schools, we’ve fallen behind in other areas. We need new leadership that values being proactive and planning for our needs rather than reacting and fixing problems as they surface.

Hoover remains one of Alabama’s best cities, but that success is in spite of, not because of, the current mayor. Even Mike Shula went 10-2 one year at Alabama before being fired a year later.

To sustain our ranking, we must address aging infrastructure, roads and stormwater issues before our growth outpaces our capacity.

I launched my campaign at Patton Creek to highlight declining retail areas that have become “tired” yet are so vital to city revenue. With new leadership, implementing strategic planning coupled with a strong economic development team, we can turn Patton Creek and the Galleria mall around. The Galleria‐Patton Creek exit — with over 100,000 cars passing daily — should be a top destination in Alabama. Instead of losing revenue to The Summit and Birmingham, we need proactive redevelopment.

In the past five years, the Finance Department has been in chaos. The current mayor has had three CFOs and two city administrators — an indication of poor leadership and institutional instability. The city’s auditing firm even stated to the president of the City Council that “the wheels had come off the bus.” That should alarm every citizen.

Garbage collection has repeatedly failed, and residents who ask tough questions are dismissed and labeled as pawns of special interests. Trust and transparency are broken. This election is about raising the bar and returning Hoover to its standard of excellence.

Q: What would you do differently as mayor?

Derzis: I will listen to citizens. I won’t make promises we can’t keep. I will demand action, not endless talking and studies.

In 2018, the mayor launched a study of the Galleria mall, claiming citizen input shaped the plan. Six years later, nothing has changed. He then ordered a second study just months before re-election. Nine years after first becoming mayor, the Galleria looks even more tired with nothing but more unfilled promises. Under my leadership, we won’t stall. We will deliver.

He once promised a performing arts center — borrowing funds without a location, without even a design or business plan around its operations. Then $6 million for the arts center was diverted to stormwater fixes. I will deliver on my commitments.

As police chief, I’ve always led with strategic planning. My motto is “If you fail to plan, your plans will fail.” We’ll plan to be deliberate, operate transparently and solve real problems for the people. I may not chase photo ops, but I will deliver on promises.

Q: What would be your top priority as mayor? Is there a key initiative you want to undertake?

Derzis: My top priorities are transparency and restoring public trust in our city financial operations.

The Kroll report revealed the Finance Department lacked institutional controls from 2019 to 2024. No policies or procedures were in place. Leadership failures led to errors in financial reporting, overstating the city’s general fund and many other material findings. It was a damning insight into the mismanagement, the misinformation and the poor leadership over a five-year period. The mayor “spun” the report, emphasizing no fraud occurred — like defending an open vault because nothing was stolen. That should never have happened.

I will build a citizens-first culture in City Hall. Residents will be treated and valued rather than ignored. No more cutting off public comments at three minutes without follow-up. Respect starts with listening, and that changes on day one.

Q: Other key things you want to do?

Derzis: I plan to launch a program I am calling the Hoover Forever Program: a Spain Park and Hoover graduate tracking and alumni engagement system in partnership with the Hoover City Schools system. Each year, over 1,000 students graduate from Hoover high schools and disperse — often realizing later that Hoover was a better place for raising a family. Many of these graduates start businesses, and we want them to relocate those businesses in Hoover. By staying connected, encouraging their return, promoting career opportunities here and quality of life, we will strengthen alumni support and the long-term economic vitality of our city.

Q: How would you handle economic development differently?

Derzis: Hoover has lost redevelopment momentum. We must consider utilizing economic development strategies and other innovative tools like cooperative districts, improvement districts and innovation districts for areas like Patton Creek and the Galleria among others. We also need city-led programming, including farmer’s markets, food trucks and community engagement events to drive foot traffic.

Despite being nearly 50 square miles, Hoover lacks industrial parks, limiting attraction of tech and other advanced industries. We must fill over 350,000 square feet of currently vacant office space with tech and professional firms. Hoover lacks an occupational tax, making us more attractive than Birmingham or Bessemer.

My strategy:

1. Define what Hoover wants.

2. Prepare our assets for those opportunities we want.

3. Selectively pursue national and regional developers, retail, restaurants, etc. that are aligned with our values and ROI expectations. We will negotiate on Hoover’s terms, with transparency, accountability and outcomes that benefit the city — not just developers. I will pull together top economic thinkers statewide and ensure Hoover’s commercial areas return stronger.

Q: What do you think of the Riverwalk Village development?

Derzis: There is a lot to like about the Riverwalk Village development, especially the expanded health care access it promises for our residents. I have met with the developer and am committed to doing what is necessary to make Riverwalk Village successful. The deal with the city is signed, and Hoover is invested in its success. However, I am more concerned with how the deal was structured and that it was rushed before the city’s financial scandal revealed in the Kroll forensic audit. Incentives were based on the city’s overstated and erroneous financial projections. The mayor even admitted later he didn’t fully understand key aspects of the development agreement, including the lease terms. That shows poor judgement and, by admitting such, is irresponsible.

Q: What about the incentive package for Riverwalk Village?

Derzis: Without question, this incentive package is very favorable to the developer. I am confident I would have negotiated better terms for Hoover. I know the developer heading up this project, and he has a history of delivering results and committed to me as much. I’ve pledged to support the project and do whatever is necessary to make it successful.

Q: How will you “wake up” Hoover from its “tired” state?

Derzis: I will prioritize planning with purpose, bringing a sense of urgency, not passivity and reactionary measures. Hoover has been stuck in neutral, lost momentum, and its finances have been in disarray. While our city leadership focuses on optics, other cities are acting boldly. I intend to solve problems proactively — economic development, transformative projects, cutting bureaucracy, restoring trust and transparency and improving responsiveness. It’s time to stop coasting on reputation. Let;s build the future Hoover deserves.

Q: What do you think is the biggest challenge facing the city?

Derzis: There are many critical issues — from financial chaos to stormwater failures. But the biggest challenge is restoring trust. The Kroll report lays bare financial mismanagement. We’ve signed bad economic development deals, ignored basic infrastructure needs and let trust erode. Rebuilding trust begins with listening, transparency and responsible leadership — not spinning a narrative that “all is well.” Hoover needs leaders who confront hard issues head on and deliver solutions.

Q: Do you favor construction of an arts center and, if so, what would you do to make that project a reality?

Derzis: I absolutely support a performing arts center. The mayor has repeatedly promised one, but to date, there is still no plan. Funding was borrowed without a location, without a design and without a business case for the center. Then he diverted $6 million to fix a stormwater “emergency.”

Before proceeding further, we must define a sustainable business model. Ideas from residents include integrating studio space for artists to create artwork and galleries to display and sell their work. I love these ideas! But we must be mindful of the other venues/competition in our region and prioritize the unique offerings of Hoover and set ours apart while serving the community needs. We need to also thoroughly explore private-sector partnerships for the financing.

I believe a performing arts center can succeed — if built on purpose, transparency and execution, not the “shoot, ready, aim” approach that has gotten us nowhere. I will work with community partners, the arts community and business and education leaders to move the project forward and deliver — not disappoint.

Q: How do you feel about the way the city has handled stormwater management? Would you do anything differently in regard to that?

Derzis: Again with that word, planning!! We have done patchwork responses, not comprehensive planning. Much of Hoover’s stormwater infrastructure is outdated. Growth has overwhelmed old drainage systems not designed for the current velocity of the water and volume. Developers that have expanded development, as well as development from surrounding municipalities and unincorporated Shelby and Jefferson County, have rarely been held accountable — even when their construction worsens flooding for neighbors.

That ends with my leadership. We need enforceable ordinances, coordinated regional solutions and proactive infrastructure upgrades — not retroactive fixes. Adequately addressing our stormwater issues will involve strategic planning and long-term investment.

Q: You said the mayor at one time asked you to consider running for mayor. When was that? What did you tell him?

Derzis: About a year ago, and again last fall, the mayor encouraged me to run. At the time, I declined. Looking back, his comments planted the seed. Then I started receiving more and more encouragement to run, which led to my eventual announcement in March.

Q: Did you encourage the mayor to run again?

Derzis: No. I have felt for some time that it was time for new leadership.

Q: You’ve said before you didn’t initially plan or want to run for mayor. What swayed you?

Derzis: I never set out to run for mayor. I love my job as police chief. But I love Hoover more. When so many trusted friends, community, education, business and political leaders contacted me and encouraged me to run and stated they were willing to publicly endorse me, I was honored and humbled. I took a couple of months of reflection, prayed a lot. I discussed it at length with my wife, Stephanie, and with my family, and felt called to serve in a new capacity.

Q: What makes you the better candidate?

Derzis: One thing that sets me apart is that I am comfortable in a leadership role. My leadership style is collaborative, disciplined and servant-focused. I empower teams and listen to residents. I bring transparent, fiscally responsible leadership — not political spin. Hoover deserves integrity, discipline and focus on what truly matters to the citizens of Hoover.

Q: What do you consider to be your most important endorsement?

Derzis: While I have been humbled to have received endorsements from the majority of the Hoover City Council, the two Jefferson County commissioners who represent and serve Hoover, the Jefferson County district attorney who is also a Hoover resident, numerous former school board and Parks and Recreation Board members, educators and business men and women, as well as the attorney general of the state of Alabama, the vote of Hoover residents on Aug. 26 is the most important endorsement I seek.

Q: The mayor said some of the loudest voices backing you are tied to special interests who were frustrated that he wouldn’t give them what they wanted. Your response?

Derzis: The mayor’s comment shows he’s out of touch. I think he is in a state of shock that so many people are no longer buying into his spin and are frustrated and fed up with his failed record and broken promises.

Support for me comes from Hoover residents across the city, civic and business leaders, former mayors, educators, elected officials and longtime community members — united by a shared belief that Hoover needs new leadership. If that’s garnering the support of special interest, I’ll wear it proudly.

Q: Do you think [Stadium Trace Village developer] Will Kadish was treated fairly by the city?

Derzis: I wasn’t involved in those meetings, so I can’t fully assess how Will Kadish was treated. Stadium Trace remains a successful development that added amenities, new jobs and new revenue for our city. However, attempts to discredit him reflect a troubling pattern by this mayor of dismissing anyone who does not agree with him or asks “tough questions” and labeling them as “special interests.” That is not how I was raised or believe the citizens of Hoover or people doing business in the city deserve to be treated.

Q: You’ve talked about how people haven’t been treated well at council meetings. Is that directed at the mayor, [Council President] John Lyda or both?

Derzis: Council meetings are governed by the president, according to the rules agreed to by the council.

Still, I’ve witnessed numerous instances where the questions of residents, as well as of fellow city councilors, go unanswered. I have witnessed many instances where, in my opinion, residents and fellow city councilors were disrespected and treated horribly. However, I am not running to be City Council president, and John Lyda is not on the ballot on Aug. 26. I am running for mayor.

What concerns me even more is that I have never heard the mayor publicly address or correct those behaviors, nor has the mayor ever defended the citizens and their right to ask questions and be heard. He dismisses them as “special interests” and conspirators, ramblings of a select few.

But the reality is that the residents are tired of being ignored, tired of being lied to, tired of being disappointed by the broken promises and kept in the dark — and they’re ready for a change.

