Full Moon Bar-B-Q seeks nominations for 'Backpack Blessings' program

× Expand Image courtesy of Full Moon Bar-B-Que Full Moon Bar-B-Que has officially launched its sixth annual Backpack Blessings initiative, a community giveback program aimed at supporting schoolchildren across Alabama and Mississippi.Nominations opened on July 7 and will be accepted through Tuesday, July 15.This year, the Hoover-based barbecue chain is doubling its impact, committing to provide 400 children with Nike backpacks filled with essential school supplies. Each backpack includes a Full Moon Bar-B-Que color-changing water bottle, folder, pencil pouch, crayons, pens, pencils, highlighter, a $25 Walmart gift card and a $25 Full Moon Barb-B-Que gift card, with a total value of more than $200 per child.“Backpack Blessings has grown into something incredibly meaningful for our team and our communities,” said Joe Maluff, co-owner of Full Moon Bar-B-Que, in a press release. “This year, we’re proud to double the number of students we’re supporting. We want each child to start the school year feeling prepared, encouraged and valued.”Since the program began in 2020, Full Moon Bar-B-Que has provided more than 900 backpacks to students in need, representing a total giveback value of over $200,000. Children are nominated anonymously through an online form, and selected recipients will be able to pick up their backpacks from the Full Moon Bar-B-Que location chosen during the nomination process.“There’s nothing better than seeing a child light up when they receive their backpack,” said co-owner David Maluff. “We know these supplies go beyond the basics. They help build confidence and set the tone for a strong school year. It’s one of the most rewarding things we do all year.”Select backpacks will feature the Full Moon Bar-B-Que logo, while others will display the company’s slogan, “Low & Slow,” embroidered on the back. In addition to referencing their barbecue style, the phrase is meant to serve as a message of patience and resilience for students — reminding them that just like great barbecue, success and confidence take time to build.Two Full Moon Bar-B-Que locations in the Hoover area are participating in the initiative: one at 2000 Patton Chapel Road and another in the Inverness area at 4635 U.S. 280. Backpack recipients will be notified and will have 48 hours to pick up their supplies, with all pickups required by July 31.For more information about the Backpack Blessings program or to nominate a child, visit fullmoonbbq.com.

Full Moon Bar-B-Que has officially launched its sixth annual Backpack Blessings initiative, a community giveback program aimed at supporting schoolchildren across Alabama and Mississippi.

Nominations opened on July 7 and will be accepted through Tuesday, July 15.

This year, the Hoover-based barbecue chain is doubling its impact, committing to provide 400 children with Nike backpacks filled with essential school supplies. Each backpack includes a Full Moon Bar-B-Que color-changing water bottle, folder, pencil pouch, crayons, pens, pencils, highlighter, a $25 Walmart gift card and a $25 Full Moon Barb-B-Que gift card, with a total value of more than $200 per child.

“Backpack Blessings has grown into something incredibly meaningful for our team and our communities,” said Joe Maluff, co-owner of Full Moon Bar-B-Que, in a press release. “This year, we’re proud to double the number of students we’re supporting. We want each child to start the school year feeling prepared, encouraged and valued.”

Since the program began in 2020, Full Moon Bar-B-Que has provided more than 900 backpacks to students in need, representing a total giveback value of over $200,000. Children are nominated anonymously through an online form, and selected recipients will be able to pick up their backpacks from the Full Moon Bar-B-Que location chosen during the nomination process.

“There’s nothing better than seeing a child light up when they receive their backpack,” said co-owner David Maluff. “We know these supplies go beyond the basics. They help build confidence and set the tone for a strong school year. It’s one of the most rewarding things we do all year.”

Select backpacks will feature the Full Moon Bar-B-Que logo, while others will display the company’s slogan, “Low & Slow,” embroidered on the back. In addition to referencing their barbecue style, the phrase is meant to serve as a message of patience and resilience for students — reminding them that just like great barbecue, success and confidence take time to build.

Full Moon Bar-B-Que has 15 locations in Alabama, including one at 4635 U.S. 280, and one in Madison, Mississippi. Backpack recipients will be notified and will have 48 hours to pick up their supplies, with all pickups required by July 31.

For more information about the Backpack Blessings program or to nominate a child, visit fullmoonbbq.com.