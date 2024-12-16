Fundraiser for Megan Montgomery Foundation kicks out the jams

× 1 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Pamela Gibson, the winner in the first place professional category at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Rod Clark and Susann Montgomery-Clark at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Claire Poppalardo wins third place in the professional category at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread house category winners stand by their house at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Kids color at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Close up of the first place professional gingerbread house at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Guests marvel at the first place build at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 12 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT A Home Alone gingerbread house at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 13 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 14 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread donut shop at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 15 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 16 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 17 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 18 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT The gingerbread house winners stand together at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 19 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 20 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 21 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT A 13 and under winner stands by his house at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 22 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT The winner of the 1st place for 13 and under celebrates with his house at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 23 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 24 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Gingerbread houses at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 25 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Close up of the first place professional gingerbread house at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 26 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT A contestant celebrates her win at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

The third annual Gingerbread Jam gingerbread house competition brought out the baking spirit at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Saturday.

The contest welcomed competitors of all ages, dividing the professionals from the youth and beginners. John Michael, the winner of the under-13 category, was very proud to have made the design all by himself while his mom made the frosting.

The winner of the professional category, Pamela Gibson, built a house with significant detail. She used sugar to make stained-glass windows and even constructed mice to sit inside the home.

× 1 of 4 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT The first place professional gingerbread house at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 4 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT The first place professional gingerbread house at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 4 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT The first place professional gingerbread house at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 4 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT The first place professional gingerbread house at the Gingerbread Jam contest presented by the Megan Montgomery Foundation at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

The event was a fundraiser for the Megan Montgomery Foundation, a nonprofit based on U.S. 280, which aims to bring awareness to the problem of relationship violence and work against it. The foundation was started in memory of Montgomery, a Hoover woman who was shot and killed by her husband in December 2019. The foundation raises money to give grants to local schools and organizations to promote healthy relationships.

Building gingerbread houses was a special family tradition for Susann Montgomery-Clark, her daughters Meredith and Megan Montgomery and the many friends and family members who attended their gingerbread parties in their home over many years.

The foundation and family are grateful for each competitor, knowing that the holiday spirit inspired by the Gingerbread Jam unites the community just as Montgomery would have loved.