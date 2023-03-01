Fundraiser is ‘for the birds’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Sykes. Betty White, a leucistic red-tailed hawk, is one of the newest education birds at the Alabama Wildlife Center.

The Alabama Wildlife Center is hosting an inaugural charity event this month.

For the Birds will replace the AWC’s long-running fundraising event, Wild About Chocolate, and will also feature elements from the previous Chirps and Chips fundraiser.

It will be held at the Harbert Center downtown at 2019 4th Ave. N. on Saturday, March 4, from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The event is more than a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of the AWC’s 45th year. For the Birds will feature dinner, drinks, live music, dancing, casino games, a silent auction and more.

This will be the first big fundraiser for Chris Sykes, who was named the executive director of the Alabama Wildlife Center in March 2022.

“I have attended Wild About Chocolate and Chirps and Chips and liked aspects of both,” he said. “I thought — let’s just mix them. It will feel more like a celebration and party to reflect on all the AWC has done in the past.”

Guests will also get to meet the AWC’s two newest education birds, a Mississippi kite and a white (leucistic) red-tailed hawk.

Since the AWC just celebrated its 45th year, Sykes said the goal is to raise $45,000.

Around 200 tickets will be available, priced at $50 per person. If the event isn’t sold out, tickets may be purchased at the door the night of the event. All of the proceeds will go to support the mission of the AWC, supporting the clinic and the education department.

The Alabama Wildlife Center cares for almost 2,000 wild bird patients from more than 100 species each year at their clinic located inside Oak Mountain State Park. The AWC also offers a wildlife help line and presents education programs.

Sykes said for those who can’t attend the fundraiser or just want to give to the AWC, donations can be made on the website.

For information and tickets, visit alabamawildlifecenter.org/for-the-birds.