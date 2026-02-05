Galentine’s brunch invites friends to toast each other with bubbles on U.S. 280

× Expand Submitted Besties & Bubbles Brunch

Board In Birmingham will host a Besties & Bubbles Brunch on Thursday, Feb. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its U.S. 280 location. The Galentine’s-style gathering is designed as a relaxed way to celebrate friendship over brunch favorites and mimosa specials.

Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite people, settle in and enjoy good food, drinks and conversation in a casual setting. The event is free to attend, and reservations are recommended to secure a spot.

For more information or to RSVP, visit boardbham.com.