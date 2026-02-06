Galentine’s Day shopping, sips and DIY fun set for Cat-n-Bird Winery

× Expand Submitted Galentine’s Day Shopping & Sweet Treats

Cat-n-Bird Winery will host Galentine’s Day Shopping & Sweet Treats on Saturday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Old U.S. 280 location. The all-day event combines local shopping, food, live music and hands-on classes in a relaxed, festive setting designed for friends to gather and celebrate.

Throughout the day, guests can browse select local vendors offering items such as permanent jewelry, skincare products and samples, pepper jams, loofah bars and local art. Food and drink options will be available, including Southern Coffee & Waffles from 10 a.m. to noon and Wasabi Juan from noon to 3 p.m. Live music by Katie Slagle is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m.

Optional DIY workshops will also be offered. Morning cupcake and cookie decorating classes with Louise’s Cakes & Supply will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, with participants decorating buttercream rose cupcakes and custom Valentine’s cookies. A guided wine bottle painting class led by Vallie Pate will be held in the afternoon and includes supplies, instruction and a bottle of wine. Class fees vary, and space is limited for each session.

Admission to the event is free, but there are fees for the workshops. More details and registration information for workshops can be found at facebook.com/events/2292375214560041.