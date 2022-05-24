Garbage rates to increase in Shelby County

× Expand LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

Like so many other things in the economy, garbage and recycle prices are going to increase in Shelby County.

During the county manager' s report at the May 23 Shelby County Commission meeting, Chad Scroggins shared that the recent results for the waste collection bid have increased from $12.89 to $35.99, and it wasn't recommended that the commission accept the bid.

“We are looking at options, but we need to be prepared for this,” Scroggins said.

The county's last bid for trash and recycling in 2013. The price then was to take recycling to the recycling center was $6 per ton, now the cost is over $100 per ton.

The packages will no longer include both trash and recycling. A recycling option will be available, but it will come at a high rate to consumers who choose to opt in for it.

“At the end of the day, the consumer is going to pay more for just garbage,” Scroggins said. “But if residents choose to pay an additional amount for curbside recycling, that's on them.”

David Willingham, the county’s Chief Development Officer, said that since that rate wasn’t in the county’s best interest, they are preparing to rebid. It will be readvertised soon, then bid on June 21. The commission will vote on it during their second June meeting.

“We’ve talked with at least four haulers in the area and tried to trim the package down,” Willingham said. “We’ve cut it down to a base package of garbage collection hauling to our landfill and have an added alternative for curbside recycling if residents elect to do that. Recycling is the big piece of the pie and that's what's really adding to [the cost].”

Scroggins added that Shelby County is still the lowest priced landfill in the state and the reason for this increase is not coming from the county, but due to fuel prices and labor prices and equipment prices.

Amy Sturdivant, Managing Director of Economic Development for 58 INC. gave an update on economic development in Shelby County.

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Amy Sturdivant

Since Nov. 2017, 58 INC. has served the economic development function of providing the county with a full range of economic development services. Studivant said the known impact of these services so far is more than 100 new jobs, 200 retained jobs, and more than $100 million in net new investment in non-residential development

“We’ve been working to build tomorrow’s economy for Shelby County,” Sturdivant said. “We are building toward a 2040 vision that expands high tech corporate jobs and provides residents with more shopping and dining as well as more lodging choices for visitors.”

58 INC. works throughout the entire county and with mayors and staff in each community to assist them with economic development choices while also representing Shelby County all over the nation.

Also during the meeting the commission approved: