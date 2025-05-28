Get a preview of 280 Living's June edition

Expand Cover of 280 Living's June 2025 edition.

For this month’s edition, we have a feature running across all of our publications that takes a deep look into how the changing landscape of college athletics is affecting local recruits. Our own Kyle Parmley spoke with several area athletes about how NIL and the transfer portal are impacting local recruiting — creating both opportunities and uncertainty in the high school process.

We have a profile of Tracy Bennett Smith, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Alabama, headquartered along the U.S. 280 corridor, that grants wishes for children across the state.

For those gearing up for summer, we have our annual summer guide highlighting top local activities to enjoy when the weather heats up.

We also talked to local baker Janice Brown, who runs Rickey J’s along U.S. 280, and to Kelly Burley, who has organized the market for the last 10 years as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.