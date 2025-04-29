Get a preview of 280 Living's May edition

Expand Taylor Bright

The Regions Tradition golf tournament is the biggest event along the U.S. 280 corridor in Birmingham. For 30 years, it has brought in big-name golfers and celebrities — but its origin story is rooted in a much smaller, scrappier effort.

The tournament began as one person’s attempt to break into sports events, and it was built by a passionate community of volunteers. Today, it’s a nationally respected tournament that has raised millions of dollars for local charities.

We spoke with three people who have been involved with the tournament since the beginning to learn how it all started — and how it’s still going strong.

Also in this issue, we profile Johnna Barnes, who has spent much of her life serving the Chelsea community and is now running for a seat on the Chelsea City Council.

